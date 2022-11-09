Google One VPN Released for Mac, Windows

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Google has just released its One VPN app for Mac and Windows systems, which similar to its mobile counterpart, encrypts and otherwise masks the user’s internet traffic, Engadget is reporting.

Download one VPN Mac

Google One VPN requires at least $10 per month 2TB Google One plan, and lets you share access with up to five other users. The service is currently available only in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and the majority of Europe.

It must, however, be noted that Google One VPN doesn’t let users access content from other regions like most other VPNs do, and is only helpful if you want to surf the web anonymously or are using a public hotspot.

Google One VPN requires at least macOS Big Sur or Windows 10 to work. Also, the Mac app works for both x86 and ARM users, whereas the Windows app does not support 32-bit or ARM-based systems.

Extend Google’s world-class security to encrypt your phone’s online traffic — no matter what app or browser you’re using:

  • Browse, stream, and download content with a secure and private connection2

  • Shield against eavesdropping by hackers on unsecured networks (like public Wi-Fi)

  • Reduce online tracking by hiding your IP address

Google has also shared the source code for its app libraries to ensure transparency, with an audit for its One VPN desktop apps set to release in the coming weeks.

Other articles in the category: News

YouTube Hits 80 Million Music and Premium Subscribers

YouTube has now surpassed 80 million Music and Premium subscribers globally, marking a massive 30 million member increase from the previous year. It is "a monumental moment for music on YouTube, our subscribers, and artists,” the company said in an official blog post. "We couldn’t have done it without you.' Back in September, YouTube announced a...
Usman Qureshi
7 mins ago

Twitter Blue Verification Launches in Canada for $9.99 Per Month

The new Twitter Blue service has launched in Canada which now includes verification and the coveted ‘blue checkmark’ that was only previously available to users verified manually by the social network. In order to subscribe to Twitter Blue, you need to launch the Twitter iOS app, log into your account and tap Twitter Blue on […]
Gary Ng
15 mins ago

DoorDash Becomes Sephora Canada’s Delivery Partner

Consumers can now shop Sephora Canada's expansive selection of over 300 brands spanning makeup, skincare, hair, beauty tools, fragrances, and more directly on the DoorDash app and website. DoorDash will provide on-demand delivery of beauty products from all Sephora stores across Canada in under an hour on average. With the upcoming holiday season around the corner,...
Usman Qureshi
19 mins ago