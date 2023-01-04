Alleged Google Pixel 7a Video Leaked

Usman Qureshi
32 mins ago

The folks over at Slashleaks have shared a handful of photos and a short hands-on video of a Pixel smartphone alleged to be the unreleased Google Pixel 7a (via 9to5Google).

Google pixel 7a hands on video leaks out

The leaked video shows a phone that looks much like the smaller Pixel 7, though the dimensions and proportions, especially the cutouts, are a bit different.

A view of the Settings app shows the device is running Android 13 and identified as a “Pixel 7a” and a “DVT1.0.”

As a design validation test, it is further along the development process than an engineering validation test (EVT) unit.

The language of the alleged Pixel 7a is set to Vietnamese, a country where Google plans to shift most of its Pixel production. It must be noted that the A-series is already “Made in Vietnam,” including the Pixel 4a, 5a, and 6a.

Google pixel 7a hands on video leaks out 71

Crop php

Google pixel 7a hands on video leaks out 569

The device’s display preferences reveal “Smooth Display” and how the refresh rate can automatically adjust from 60Hz to 90Hz.

The authenticity of this Pixel 7a leak is further established by the presence of certain debug tools only found on pre-release units.

Screens

Google is expected to release the Pixel 7a at I/O 2023 in May.

Check out the leaked video below and don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments section.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 14 Pro Max Always-On Display Battery Test [VIDEO]

The folks over at PhoneBuff have tested the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Always-On display to see how much it drains the battery, and how it compares to the Galaxy S22 Ultra's AOD. With Always-On display, the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max dims the Lock Screen while still showing information, such as time, widgets,...
Usman Qureshi
3 mins ago

OtterBox Debuts OtterGrip Symmetry MagSafe Cases at CES

Otterbox has just announced its latest iPhone case innovation with OtterGrip Symmetry Series for MagSafe, which has also earned it the CES Innovation Award honor. This new case delivers the best of both worlds with a built-in grip and MagSafe compatibility. “OtterGrip showcases our commitment to innovation and evolution,” said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. “OtterGrip is...
Usman Qureshi
18 mins ago

BOE Beats Samsung for ‌iPhone 15‌, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus Display Orders

According to veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, BOE has beaten Samsung for orders for the upcoming ‌iPhone 15‌ and iPhone 15 Plus, MacRumors is reporting. Kuo believes that by 2024, BOE will start mass shipments of high-end LTPO displays for the ‌iPhone‌, making it the largest display supplier. The company could grab a market share of...
Usman Qureshi
39 mins ago