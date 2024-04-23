Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Get Apple Music Access, Video Calls, and More

Meta has just rolled out a handful of updates for its Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, including the ability to seamlessly connect them with Apple Music.

In a recent Instagram reel, CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased a trendy new cat-eye frame design and highlighted the glasses’ new video calling capability.

In the video, Zuckerberg engages in a conversation with Eva Chen, Instagram’s fashion lead, discussing the newly introduced Skyler frames and even delving into details like chain lengths.

Additionally, the existing Wayfarer and Headliner models are receiving fresh color options. Notably, the Headliner model, known for its round lenses, will also offer a low-bridge fit. This modification aims to address the common issue of glasses sliding down the face.

The video calling feature supports connectivity with both WhatsApp and Messenger. However, Meta indicates that this feature may not be immediately available to all users, as its rollout is phased.

In a surprise update not mentioned in Meta’s official blog post, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses now support Apple Music. This capability surfaced today in the Meta View app, which pairs with the smart glasses.

With this integration, users can control Apple Music hands-free, enabling them to play songs, playlists, stations, or artists. Additionally, the glasses can provide music recommendations based on the user’s listening history.

Moreover, Meta has expanded the availability of its multimodal AI assistant. Initially introduced through an early access program last December, this feature is now accessible to all Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses users in the US and Canada, albeit in beta.

The AI assistant offers various functionalities, such as identifying plant species from captured images, generating Instagram captions, and translating foreign-language signs.