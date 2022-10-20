Google Promotes ‘Team Pixel’ while Tweeting from iPhone [PIC]

As spotted by Twitter user Ian Zelbo, the official Google Pixel account sent out a tweet last night in response to Tim Cook’s #TakeNote teaser using an iPhone to post the tweet (via 9to5Mac).
The tweet, which has now been deleted, was originally intended at mocking Apple’s “Take Note” tagline, which drew criticism as the tagline is also being used by the Utah Jazz NBA team.
Apple ended up giving up the animated hashflag for this very reason.
@GooglePixel US:
(Replying to @Tim cook)
Hmmmm Okay, I See You. #TakeNote @NBA fans…#TeamPixel ® is here to get you closer to your favorite team – tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-Off even better.
6:47 PM • 10/19/22 • Twitter for iPhone
Google thought it would be funny to send a tweet saying that joining “Team Pixel” would help bring NBA fans “closer to your favorite team” than an iPhone would.
But as soon as the tweet went live, Google got called out following which the Pixel team quickly took down the tweet and sent it again via “Twitter for Web.”
Well, looks like the joke’s on you Google!
Other articles in the category: News
Instagram Rolls Out Updates to Combat Abuse
Instagram has just rolled out a handful of updates to protect its users from abuse, including the option to block other accounts a user may already have, making it more difficult for them to interact again on Instagram. Since launching Hidden Words last year, Instagram says more than one in five people with large followings...
ArriveCan Lists $1.2 Million Payment to Tech Firm–That Never Worked on App
The ongoing investigation into Canada’s $54 million ArriveCan app contract continues, according to The Globe and Mail. Cloud computing services company ThinkOn based in Etobicoke, Ontario, is listed as receiving contract work worth $1,183,432 related to ArriveCan. The work was from the period of Jan. 21, 2020, and March 31, 2022. The problem? The company’s […]
Celebrate the Spooky Season with Amazon Alexa Halloween Updates
With the spooky season right around the corner, Amazon has rolled out a handful of Alexa updates, tips, and tricks to get you and your family into the Halloween spirit. Halloween is all about transforming into something or someone else for the night and this year Alexa is an expert at taking on new personalities....