Twitter Begins Rolling Out NHL Emojis For 2022-2023 Season

In celebration of the 2022-2023 NHL hockey season, Twitter is rolling out a bunch of emojis representing each participating team. From now until the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, 32 emojis will be active. Additionally, Twitter has provided some insights regarding the teams and players which received the most mentions during the 2021-2022 season.

The rollout of 32 NHL team-themed emojis has begun. Users should be able to activate any of them by utilizing the specialized hashtag in a Tweet.

Starting out, here are the Eastern Conference teams:

Metropolitan

#LetsGoCanes

#CBJ

#NJDevils

#Isles

#NYR

#FueledByPhilly

#LetsGoPens

#ALLCAPS

Atlantic

#GoBolts

#GoHabsGo

#GoSensGo

#LeafsForever

#TimeToHunt

#NHLBruins

#LetsGoBuffalo

#RedWings

Twitter is also providing hashtags and emojis for teams in the Western Conference:

Central

#Blackhawks

#mnwild

#Smashville

#stlblues

#Yotes

#GoJetsGo

#GoAvsGo

#TexasHockey

Pacific

#LetsGoDucks

#Flames

#LetsGoOilers

#GoKingsGo

#Canucks

#SJSharks

#SeaKraken

#VegasBorn

Finally, Twitter is breaking down a bunch of insights regarding last year’s NHL season. Below are the most-tweeted-about teams and players. These include interactions throughout the regular season as well as playoffs.

Team

New York Rangers (@NYRangers)

Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche)

Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs)

Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning)

Pittsburgh Penguins (@Penguins)

Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes)

Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins)

Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights)

Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL)

Player

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (@AM34)

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (@ovi8)

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (@cmcdavid97)

Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators (@28CGiroux)

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (@TZegras11)

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (@43_Kadri)

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (@EvanderKane_9)

Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights (@RobinLehner)

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (@Marner93)

Cale Maker, Colorado Avalanche (@CMakar8)

The final day of the regular NHL season is slated for April 13th, 2023.