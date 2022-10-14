Twitter Begins Rolling Out NHL Emojis For 2022-2023 Season

Steve Vegvari
5 seconds ago

In celebration of the 2022-2023 NHL hockey season, Twitter is rolling out a bunch of emojis representing each participating team. From now until the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, 32 emojis will be active. Additionally, Twitter has provided some insights regarding the teams and players which received the most mentions during the 2021-2022 season.

The rollout of 32 NHL team-themed emojis has begun. Users should be able to activate any of them by utilizing the specialized hashtag in a Tweet.

Starting out, here are the Eastern Conference teams:

Metropolitan

#LetsGoCanes

#CBJ

#NJDevils

#Isles

#NYR

#FueledByPhilly

#LetsGoPens

#ALLCAPS

Atlantic

#GoBolts

#GoHabsGo

#GoSensGo

#LeafsForever

#TimeToHunt

#NHLBruins

#LetsGoBuffalo

#RedWings

Twitter is also providing hashtags and emojis for teams in the Western Conference:

Central

#Blackhawks

#mnwild

#Smashville

#stlblues

#Yotes

#GoJetsGo

#GoAvsGo

#TexasHockey

Pacific

#LetsGoDucks

#Flames

#LetsGoOilers

#GoKingsGo

#Canucks

#SJSharks

#SeaKraken

#VegasBorn

Finally, Twitter is breaking down a bunch of insights regarding last year’s NHL season. Below are the most-tweeted-about teams and players. These include interactions throughout the regular season as well as playoffs.

Team

  • New York Rangers (@NYRangers)
  • Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs)
  • Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins (@Penguins)
  • Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes)
  • Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)
  • Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins)
  • Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights)
  • Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL)

Player

  • Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (@AM34)
  • Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (@ovi8)
  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (@cmcdavid97)
  • Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators (@28CGiroux)
  • Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (@TZegras11)
  • Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (@43_Kadri)
  • Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (@EvanderKane_9)
  • Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights (@RobinLehner)
  • Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (@Marner93)
  • Cale Maker, Colorado Avalanche (@CMakar8)

The final day of the regular NHL season is slated for April 13th, 2023.

Other articles in the category: News

You Can Now Buy Google’s Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch in Canada

Google has officially launched sales of its new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch devices today. The new flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones gain an updated design, while being powered by the next-generation Google Tensor G2 chip, along with camera upgrades, to go with face unlock. The Pixel Watch is […]
Gary Ng
16 hours ago

Lufthansa Airlines Says AirTags Now Allowed in Luggage Amid Confusion

Germany’s flag carrier airline, Lufthansa, announced on Wednesday that it will not ban AirTags from flights. A confusing situation came up with the airline over the weekend. There were conflicting media reports of Lufthansa planning to ban "activated" AirTags from luggage, classifying them as "dangerous" goods. Some outlets were told by sources at Lufthansa that the company...
Nehal Malik
17 hours ago

Original 2007 iPhone in Sealed Box Expected to Top $48,000 CAD in Auction

According to New Orleans-based LCG Auctions, a rare factory-sealed Apple iPhone from 2007 is expected to top records. Apple’s first iPhone launched on June 29, 2007 and cost $599 USD with 8GB of storage, in what has been one of the most influential products ever made. According to LCG Auctions, a similar sealed original iPhone […]
Gary Ng
17 hours ago