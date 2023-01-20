Threatened by ChatGPT, Google Calls its Founders for Help

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin held several meetings with the company execs last month to review the search engine giant’s A.I. product strategy, The NY Times is reporting.

Citing people with knowledge of the meetings, the publication says Google sees OpenAI’s ChatGPT as the first notable threat in decades to its search business.

During the meetings, Page and Brin reportedly approved plans and pitched ideas to put more chatbot features into Google’s search engine.

The two also offered advice to company leaders, who have put A.I. front and center in their plans.

“The new A.I. technology has shaken Google out of its routine. Mr. Pichai declared a “code red,” upending existing plans and jump-starting A.I. development,” adds the source.

Google now intends to unveil more than 20 new products and demonstrate a version of its search engine with chatbot features this year, according to a slide presentation reviewed by The New York Times and two people with knowledge of the plans who were not authorized to discuss them.

Google also expects to announce a new tool in May to make it easier to build Android apps, that will generate, complete, and fix code.