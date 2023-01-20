Siri Hacked to Sound Smart with ChatGPT’s Brain [VIDEO]

In a joint letter signed by the heads of seven other companies, Spotify has urged the EU Commission to regulate Apple's anti-competitive practices (via MacRumors). The letter addressed to the EU’s executive VP Margrethe Vestager represents Spotify, Basecamp, Deezer, Proton, Schibsted, EPC, France Digitale, and News Media Europe. The companies have urged the commission to conclude an ongoing...
In an email sent to employees earlier today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the company is reducing its workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. "This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I’m deeply sorry for that,” writes Pichai. "The fact that these changes...
WhatsApp for iPhone has been updated to now let you ‘Message yourself’. According to the Thursday update, the Meta-owned messaging app says, “you can now create a chat with yourself for convenient reminders and note taking synchronized across devices. Tap ‘New chat’ and choose ‘Message yourself’ to get started.” We tested this update and the […]