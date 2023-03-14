Google’s Pixel 7a Leaks Ahead of Official Announcement

Ahead of an official announcement from Google, it appears as though real photos of its Pixel 7a have leaked online. Somehow, photos of what appears to be a prototype of Google’s next mid-range smartphone have surfaced.

The images come from the Vietnamese site Zing News (via The Verge). The owner of this Google Pixel 7a prototype device leaked photos of the device online. However, according to the report, Google quickly retaliated by remotely locking the device. That said, the owner was able to confirm that the Pixel 7a runs Android 13.

In addition, it’s said that the device has 8GB of RAM available and 128GB of internal storage. The owner also claims that within the Settings app, Google includes an option to increase the refresh rate from 60Hz to 90Hz for its display.

From a design perspective, the Pixel 7a appears to have many core differences from its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro counterparts. It does feature a similar metal camera bar as the Pixel 7, and the camera array appears to support two 12MP cameras. It’s assumed that one is a standard lens and the other is a super wide angle. This is more or less what its predecessor provides.

Other notable design features include the chassis being made of two glass sides with a metal frame and cutout for speakers. On the bottom, there is a single USB-C port and no 3.5mm jack. At this current time, it’s confirmed that the Pixel 7a supports a single SIM card via its tray. Though, there’s no word on whether eSIM support is available.

It’s unknown when Google may opt to officially reveal its mid-range Pixel. However, the Google I/O developer conference is scheduled to take place on May 10th. It’s likely that the company will reserve an announcement until its keynote at the conference.