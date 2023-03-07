Here are Yellow iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Unboxing Videos

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

yellow iphone 14 unboxing

Apple today announced a new colour for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, now available in yellow.

If you want to take a look at what the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus looks like, unboxing videos hit YouTube with select channels. It’s pretty clear that this yellow colour is really yellow.

Check out the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus unboxing videos below:

You can order the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus today on Apple.ca.

