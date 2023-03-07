Apple Unveils Yellow iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

Apple today announced a new “yellow” colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more choices to last year’s entry-level lineup. The last time Apple offered an iPhone in yellow was the iPhone 11 in the fall of 2019.

Apple’s new iPhone 14 colour will serve as a mid-cycle “spring” refresh for the line, much like the “Alpine Green” and “Green'” iPhone 13 models did last year.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing at Apple.

“The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone.”

Apple touted the iPhone 14’s durable Ceramic Shield front cover, powerful A15 Bionic chip, safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite, and, more notably, the non-Pro iPhone 14 series’ updated and more repairable internal design. It also said that the iPhone 14 Plus offers “the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.”

The new colour option comes ahead of this year’s iPhone 15 lineup, which will reportedly include a special edition “dark red” colourway.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order in yellow on Apple.ca starting this Friday, March 10, with deliveries and in-store availability slated to begin Tuesday, March 14. The iPhone 14 series starts at $1,099 for the base iPhone 14 and $1,249 for the iPhone 14 Plus.

Alongside the new colour option, Apple will also launch new Silicone Cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris.