How to Add Custom Sounds to Sound Recognition on iPhone [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Another handy tutorial has been recently shared by Apple on its YouTube channel, and this one details how you can add custom sounds like alarms, appliances, or doorbells to Sound Recognition on your iPhone in iOS 16.

Doorbell

The iPhone can continuously listen for certain sounds, such as a crying baby, doorbell, or siren, and notify you when it recognizes these sounds.

To set up Sound Recognition on your iPhone:

  • Go to Settings > Accessibility > Sound Recognition, then turn on Sound Recognition.
  • Tap Sounds, then turn on the sounds you want iPhone to recognize.

You can quickly turn Sound Recognition on or off by using Control Center.

To add a custom alarm, appliance, or doorbell sound if it isn’t recognized automatically:

  1. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Sound Recognition > Sounds.
  2. Tap Custom Alarm or Custom Appliance or Doorbell, then enter a name.
  3. When your alarm, appliance, or doorbell is ready, place your iPhone near the sound and minimize background noise.
  4. Tap Start Listening, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Apple, however, warns not to rely on your iPhone to recognize sounds in circumstances where you may be harmed or injured, in high-risk or emergency situations, or for navigation.

Watch the following video to learn how you can add custom sounds to Sound Recognition on your iPhone.

