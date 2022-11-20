What’s New in iOS 16.2 Beta 3: Here are More Features/Tweaks [VIDEO]

Apple started rolling out iOS 16.2 beta 3 to developers on Tuesday, with a release of the public beta beginning shortly thereafter. In a recently published video, YouTuber Brandon Butch rounds up even more of the new features and changes included in the update.

Alongside iOS 16.2 beta 3, Apple has also released its first Rapid Security Response (RSR) update. RSR is a new update deployment protocol Apple is introducing with iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. It makes it so Apple can promptly ship critical security updates to devices as standalone releases instead of waiting to bundle them with larger system updates.

According to Apple, the first RSR update was merely a test to validate the system.

Perhaps the biggest change in iOS 16.2 beta 3 is the addition of Show Wallpaper and Show Notifications toggles for the Always On Display feature. Turning the Show Wallpaper toggle off replaces your wallpaper with a simple black background in the Always On Display, and Brandon said he noticed a marked improvement in battery life after making the change.

Other changes detailed by the YouTuber included new animations for the Next, Back, and Play/Pause buttons in the Music app, as well as the Lyrics feature.

In addition, Apple has added a new More Frequent Updates toggle for Live Activities in Settings to improve the feature, which can be used to keep track of sports games in the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island — just in time for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Brandon also noted that iOS 16.2 beta 3 fixes some stutter issues users were experiencing when going back to the home screen from within an app. He also observed improved performance and battery life as compared to the two previous releases.

You can check out Brandon Butch’s full roundup of iOS 16.2 beta 3 in the video below: