How to Buy an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro on Launch Day at Apple Stores

Tomorrow is the official launch of Apple’s new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup in Canada and beyond.

The first pre-orders from last week are expected to deliver on Friday, while those that chose the online Reserve and Pick Up option will be able to grab their shiny new devices from their local Apple Store.

But what if you didn’t pre-order for a launch day delivery or pick up and want to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro tomorrow in Canada?

Your best bet is to walk into your local Apple Store and ask of course, as stock usually comes in daily. But a better option is to use this Reserve and Pick Up link, which goes online every day at 5am local time (in the past it was 6am local time).

As of writing, the message on the page says, “You can pre-order your iPhone by shopping online. Or you can try to make a reservation again at 5:00 a.m. on September 16, 2022.”

So tomorrow morning, set your alarm and hit up this link and see if there are any iPhone 14 models available for Reserve and Pick Up. You might get lucky with a launch day pick up after all, if you have an Apple Store in your city.

If you miss out on snagging an iPhone 14 tomorrow, keep trying that Reserve and Pick Up link every day at 5am, if you’re desperate.

Also, if you are looking for an iPhone 14 Pro, you can find them online on Costco.ca. The 512GB and 1TB versions are available and you can save $10. Executive members can get 2% back and essentially save a bit more.