Facebook Introduces New Options to Customize Feed

Facebook has today announced some new ways to customize what you see in your Feed, including an option to select ‘Show more’ or ‘Show less’ on a post to see more of what you want and less of what you don’t.

Along with updates from your friends, Groups, and Pages, Facebook recommends posts from creators and communities you may not know about for you to enjoy and discuss.

But now, you can customize posts from the people and communities you’re connected to and posts that Facebook recommends to you. Selecting Show more will temporarily increase the ranking score for that post and posts like it. If you select Show less, you’ll temporarily decrease its ranking score.

“By offering more ways to incorporate direct feedback into Feed ranking, we’re making our artificial intelligence systems smarter and more responsive,” notes Facebook.

“We’ll periodically show this on posts in Feed. Soon, you can choose to Show more or Show less on posts by tapping into the three-dot menu in the upper right-hand corner. We are also starting to test this feature in Reels. Additionally, we’re continuing to explore ways to help you customize how much content you see in Feed from the friends and family, Groups, Pages, and public figures you’re connected to.”

You can find these feed customization tools, as well as Favorites, Sooze, and Reconnect, in your Feed Preferences.