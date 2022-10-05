Facebook Introduces New Options to Customize Feed

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Facebook has today announced some new ways to customize what you see in your Feed, including an option to select ‘Show more’ or ‘Show less’ on a post to see more of what you want and less of what you don’t.

02 customize how much content you see in Feed 1 jpg

Along with updates from your friends, Groups, and Pages, Facebook recommends posts from creators and communities you may not know about for you to enjoy and discuss.

But now, you can customize posts from the people and communities you’re connected to and posts that Facebook recommends to you. Selecting Show more will temporarily increase the ranking score for that post and posts like it. If you select Show less, you’ll temporarily decrease its ranking score.

“By offering more ways to incorporate direct feedback into Feed ranking, we’re making our artificial intelligence systems smarter and more responsive,” notes Facebook.

“We’ll periodically show this on posts in Feed. Soon, you can choose to Show more or Show less on posts by tapping into the three-dot menu in the upper right-hand corner. We are also starting to test this feature in Reels.

Additionally, we’re continuing to explore ways to help you customize how much content you see in Feed from the friends and family, Groups, Pages, and public figures you’re connected to.”

You can find these feed customization tools, as well as Favorites, Sooze, and Reconnect, in your Feed Preferences.

Other articles in the category: News

Halifax Transit’s Fare-Paying App Expected to Go Live in December

According to a new report by CBC News, Halifax Transit's long-awaited fare-paying smartphone app is expected to go live in December, although people will still be able to use traditional paper bus tickets. The latest release timeline was shared earlier this week by Halifax Transit's manager of technical services Mark Santilli at the municipality's transportation...
Usman Qureshi
2 mins ago

Samsung Canada Debuts New LCD Repair Service for Galaxy Devices

Samsung Canada has just announced the LCD Glass Panel Replacement Program, a new repair service that serves as a more environmentally conscious option for replacing LCD screens on select Samsung devices. Through the new program, customers will receive high-quality repair service that will replace a damaged LCD glass on their smartphone instead of having to...
Usman Qureshi
14 mins ago