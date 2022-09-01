Facebook, Instagram Expected to Get More Paid Features

Usman Qureshi
36 mins ago

Citing an internal memo sent out to employees, The Verge is reporting that Meta is setting up a new team that will be tasked with building paid experiences across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Meta Logo

Being set up after the company’s ads business was severely hurt by Apple’s ad tracking changes on iOS, this Meta division named “New Monetization Experiences” will be led by the company’s former head of research Pratiti Raychoudhury.

“I think we do see opportunities to build new types of products, features, and experiences that people would be willing to pay for and be excited to pay for,” said Meta’s VP of monetization John Hegeman in a recent interview.

Meta’s revenue almost entirely comes from advertising. In the longer term, however, the social networking giant sees paid features becoming a more meaningful part of its business.

“On a five-year time horizon I do think it can really move the needle and make a pretty significant difference,” Hegeman said.

“We’re obviously paying attention to what’s going on in the industry,” said Hegeman. “And I think there are multiple companies that have done interesting things in this space that I think hopefully we can learn from and emulate over time.”

TikTok started testing paid subscriptions for creators earlier this year, whereas Telegram and Snapchat both have introduced paid tiers to unlock additional features.

Other articles in the category: News

Epic Games Store Free Games for September 2022

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, with the company confirming the program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Epic’s weekly freebies program offers between one and three free games every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. All you need to...
Usman Qureshi
20 mins ago

Mophie Expands Snap+ Wireless Charging and Speedport Portfolio

Mophie has today announced new additions to its Snap+ wireless charging ecosystem, as well as an expanded Speedport lineup of wall chargers made with GaN technology. The new Mophie enhanced power solutions offer up to 15W of wireless power for at-home or on-the-go multi-device charging and are MagSafe compatible for iPhone 13/12 models as well as...
Usman Qureshi
49 mins ago

Several iPod Models to Go Obsolete in September

As reported by the folks over at MacRumors, the last iPod nano, select models of the last iPod shuffle, and models of the fifth-generation iPod touch will be marked by Apple as obsolete by the end of this month. Citing an internal Apple memo sent to authorized service providers, the source notes that the late 2012...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago