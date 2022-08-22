How to Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 and What to Expect

Gamecom 2022 is about to kick off its in-person event this year, once again in Germany. As such, host and personality Geoff Keighley is once again putting on his Opening Night Live keynote to begin the festivities. Here’s how to watch the live streamed event on August 23rd and what you should expect to see.

As always, Opening Night Live is an opportunity to see new game reveals and announcements. It’s also a chance for developers to showcase their upcoming titles for the fall and into early 2023. Keighley has already confirmed that Opening Night Live will feature “game announcements, world premieres, and more on a huge stage!”

This Tuesday, watch @gamescom Opening Night Live with @geoffkeighley 30+ world premieres live from Germany, including The Callisto Protocol, Sonic Frontiers, The Outlast Trials, Hogwarts Legacy, and many more. 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/HS3uNK5lt3 pic.twitter.com/Nm5fLpu2EB — Summer Game Fest – Returns June 2023 (@summergamefest) August 19, 2022

The show is expected to run for approximately two hours. Opening Night Live is already confirmed to show off new footage and updates for a number of anticipated titles. Keighley has confirmed that the following games will be featured throughout the live stream:

Callisto Protocol

Lies of P

Sonic Frontiers

The Outlast Trials

Hogwarts Legacy

Gotham Knights

High on Life

Honkai Star Rail

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Return to Monkey Island

Goat Simulator 3

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties DLC

There are still plenty of unknowns, however. Keighley has confirmed that over 30 world premiers are to take place during Opening Night Live. Therefore, it’s expected that a few surprises may show up during the show. Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention that we’ve yet to see more from Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Ragnarok. Given that it’s set to launch on November 9th, Opening Night Live could be a great place to showcase new gameplay.

Opening Night Live kicks off on August 23rd at 2 PM ET/11 AM ET. To tune in, viewers can check out the live stream on YouTube.