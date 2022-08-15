You Can Now Play Doom on Jailbroken Tractor Display [VIDEO]

At last weekend’s DEF CON hacking conference in Las Vegas, Sick Codes showed off id Software’s pioneering FPS Doom running on a jailbroken John Deere tractor display (via Rock Paper Shotgun).

Sick Codes, who hacked the tractor’s computer, was trying to draw attention to farming equipment manufacturers who lock down their products to prevent owners from repairing them.

“Liberate the tractors!” Sick Codes said, who believes that developing a tool would make it easier to target specific vulnerabilities to gain root access for jailbreaking the tractor’s touchscreen.

“We want farmers to be able to repair their stuff for when things go wrong,” he added, “and now that means being able to repair or make decisions about the software in their tractors.”

The jailbroken tractor runs DeHacked Doom, which Sick Codes teamed up with New Zealand-based modder Skelegant to get running. You can go after pigs on the farm and need to harvest corn for health.

Check out the agriculture-themed version of Doom played on the John Deere display below and let us know what you think.