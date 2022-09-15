iOS 16.0.1 Download Released for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Ahead of this Friday’s launch, Apple has released iOS 16.0.1 for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus (October), iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The iOS 16.0.1 release notes indicate it fixes issues with (via @AppleSWUpdates):
- with activation and migration during setup
- where photos may appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max
- where enterprise single sign-on apps may fail to authenticate
iOS 16.0.1 (Build 20A371) can be downloaded directly below:
