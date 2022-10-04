iOS 16.1 Beta 4 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new beta software downloads, including iOS 16 beta 4 and more. Check out what’s available for download below:
- iOS 16.1 beta 4 (20B5064c)
- iPadOS 16 beta 11 (20B5064c)
- macOS 13 beta 10 (22A5365d)
- tvOS 16.1 beta 4 (20K5062a)
Missing is watchOS 9.1 beta 4, but expect that to release today or tomorrow. Public beta versions should be out later today or tomorrow as well.
