iOS 16.1 Beta 4 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new beta software downloads, including iOS 16 beta 4 and more. Check out what’s available for download below:

iOS 16.1 beta 4 (20B5064c)

iPadOS 16 beta 11 (20B5064c)

macOS 13 beta 10 (22A5365d)

tvOS 16.1 beta 4 (20K5062a)

Missing is watchOS 9.1 beta 4, but expect that to release today or tomorrow. Public beta versions should be out later today or tomorrow as well.