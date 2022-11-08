iOS 16.2 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new software betas on Tuesday for developers to download and test on their devices, including iOS 16.2 beta 2 and more.
Check out what’s now available for download below:
- iOS 16.2 beta 2 (20C5043e)
- iPadOS 16.2 beta 2 (20C5043e)
- macOS 13.1 beta 2 (22C5044e)
- watchOS 9.2 beta 2 (20S5342d)
- tvOS 16.2 beta 2 (20K5342d)
As for what’s new in iOS 16.2 beta 2? Early reports are saying it fixes a bug that would not let iPhone users close the Camera from the Lock Screen, while 9to5Mac says it brings a new Medications widget for the Lock Screen. Stay tuned for more and expect public beta equivalents to be made available for download soon.
