iOS 16.2 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new software betas on Tuesday for developers to download and test on their devices, including iOS 16.2 beta 2 and more.

Check out what’s now available for download below:

iOS 16.2 beta 2 (20C5043e)

iPadOS 16.2 beta 2 (20C5043e)

macOS 13.1 beta 2 (22C5044e)

watchOS 9.2 beta 2 (20S5342d)

tvOS 16.2 beta 2 (20K5342d)

As for what’s new in iOS 16.2 beta 2? Early reports are saying it fixes a bug that would not let iPhone users close the Camera from the Lock Screen, while 9to5Mac says it brings a new Medications widget for the Lock Screen. Stay tuned for more and expect public beta equivalents to be made available for download soon.