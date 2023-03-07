iOS 16.4 Beta 3 Download and More Released for Developers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

ios 16.4 beta 3 download

Apple today released new beta software for developers today, including iOS 16.4 beta 3 and more.

Check out what’s available for download right now for developers:

  • iOS 16.4 beta 3 (20E5229e)
  • iPadOS 16.4 beta 3 (20E5229e)
  • macOS 13.3 beta 3 (22E5236f)
  • watchOS 9.4 beta 3 (20T5239f)
  • tvOS 16.4 beta 3 (20L5480g)

Also out is HomePodOS 16.4 beta 3 according to @zollotech. This update also lets developers pick which Apple ID they want to use to download software betas. Many developers use separate Apple ID accounts to download their software betas.

As you can see, third betas are also available for iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, watchOS 9.4 and tvOS 16.4.

