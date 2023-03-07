iOS 16.4 Beta 3 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple today released new beta software for developers today, including iOS 16.4 beta 3 and more.

Check out what’s available for download right now for developers:

iOS 16.4 beta 3 (20E5229e)

iPadOS 16.4 beta 3 (20E5229e)

macOS 13.3 beta 3 (22E5236f)

watchOS 9.4 beta 3 (20T5239f)

tvOS 16.4 beta 3 (20L5480g)

Also out is HomePodOS 16.4 beta 3 according to @zollotech. This update also lets developers pick which Apple ID they want to use to download software betas. Many developers use separate Apple ID accounts to download their software betas.

You can tap on the Apple ID in iOS 16.4 Beta 3 to change it to what you use as a developer as many developers use different ID's other than their main Apple ID's. Good to see this. — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) March 7, 2023

As you can see, third betas are also available for iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, watchOS 9.4 and tvOS 16.4.