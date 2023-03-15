iOS 16.4 Beta 4 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers today, including iOS 16.4 beta 4. Check out the list below to see what’s available for download right now for developers:

Xcode 14.3 beta 3 (14E5215g)iOS 16.4 beta 4 (20E5239b)

iPadOS 16.4 beta 4 (20E5239b)

macOS 13.3 beta 4 (22E5246b)

watchOS 9.4 beta 4 (20T5249a)

The releases come just over a week after iOS 16.4 beta 3 and more were made available. No word on what’s new yet, but we’ll be sure to update you with all the details.