iOS 16.4 Beta 4 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers today, including iOS 16.4 beta 4. Check out the list below to see what’s available for download right now for developers:
- Xcode 14.3 beta 3 (14E5215g)iOS 16.4 beta 4 (20E5239b)
- iPadOS 16.4 beta 4 (20E5239b)
- macOS 13.3 beta 4 (22E5246b)
- watchOS 9.4 beta 4 (20T5249a)
The releases come just over a week after iOS 16.4 beta 3 and more were made available. No word on what’s new yet, but we’ll be sure to update you with all the details.
Other articles in the category: News
First ‘BlackBerry’ Movie Trailer Released, Shows Rise and Fall of RIM [VIDEO]
IFC Films has released its first trailer for its upcoming film drama, BlackBerry, which documents the rise and fall of Waterloo’s Research in Motion (RIM) and its ubiquitous smartphone that dominated before the iPhone and Android debuted. The BlackBerry film describes itself as “the “true story” of the meteoric rise & catastrophic demise of the...
Samsung Claps Back on ‘Fake Moon’ Photography Controversy
Samsung has finally spoken out on the ongoing controversy over the heavily processed Moon images captured by its smartphones
iPhone 15 Pro Prices Might See an Increase, Says Analyst
Apple’s expected iPhone 15 Pro later this year is rumoured to include numerous design upgrades involving hardware, bringing more features. But these changes are said to include a price increase, according to one analyst. Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities released a research note this week (via MacRumors), predicting a price increase for iPhone 15...