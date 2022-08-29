iOS 16 Beta 8 Download Released for Developers

Apple has released iOS 16 beta 8 for developers on Monday, which comes just under a week before the company’s special event set for Wednesday, September 7, to unveil its latest iPhone and possibly Apple Watch models.

iOS 16 beta 8, build 20A5358a, is available now as an over-the-air update. The public beta of iOS 16 beta 8 should be released today or tomorrow. So far, no other beta 8 builds have been released today.

After iOS 16 beta 8, a release candidate version should be released, and then the final release of iOS 16 for the masses after the release of expected iPhone 14 models.

Apple released macOS 13 beta 6 late last week.

You can check out what’s new in the previous iOS 16 beta 7 below from zollotech: