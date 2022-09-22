iOS 16 Bug Locking Users Out of Mail App With a Single Email

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Discovered first by VPN Tracker service Equinux, an iOS 16 bug is causing the Mail app to crash instantly when a single email that contains some weird text in the “from” field is received, 9to5Mac is reporting.

Ios bug

This flaw in iOS 16, which is resulting in iPhone users completely locking out of the Mail app, was identified by Equinux when analyzing spam emails. “We started seeing iOS mail problems for multiple people on our team: Mail was crashing immediately on launch,” they said.

The “From” field in an inbound email usually looks like this:

  • From: sender@example.com.

However, the maliciously crafted email has a “From” field that looks like this instead:

  • From: “”@example.com.

According to Equinux, “anyone can send any iOS 16 user an email that can lock them out of their inbox.” They have also created a from field on their website that you can use to test the bug, which they are referring to as “Mailjack.”

Mailjack can impact the Mail app on any device running iOS 16 (the stable release), iOS 16.0.1 on the iPhone 14, and the latest iPadOS 16 betas, but there are some caveats. Some mail services, including Gmail, Outlook, and Hotmail rewrite inbound emails to prevent things like this from happening.

Additionally, Gmail and Yahoo block these maliciously crafted emails entirely.

There are a number of IMAP mail services that “do not correct or rewrite inbound mails,” such as iCloud, although the email may get marked as spam so you’ll need to check your spam folder.

Apple has not yet issued any comment regarding the matter, but a fix for the bug should be coming soon.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Spiral Staircase Drop Test [VIDEO]

YouTube channel TechRax has just published a new spiral staircase drop test video, comparing the durability of Apple's latest flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max with last year’s iPhone 13. Earlier this week, we also saw a drop test video comparing the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung S22 Ultra. The two flagship devices were also...
Usman Qureshi
4 mins ago

Apple A16 vs A15 Bionic Speed Test [VIDEO]

YouTuber Luke Miani has just published a new video comparing the performance of Apple’s newly launched A16 Bionic Apple Silicon chip in this year’s flagship iPhone models, with last year’s A15 Bionic SoC. With the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple has introduced the A16 Bionic Apple Silicon chip, which is built on a...
Usman Qureshi
26 mins ago

Apple’s Siri vs Google Assistant vs Amazon Alexa vs Samsung Bixby [VIDEO]

YouTube channel MrWhoseTheBoss has just shared a new video titled "The Voice Assistant Battle 2022,” in which they pit Apple's Siri, Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby, and Google Assistant against each other. Apple debuted Siri on iPhone 4S back in 2011, and while it received praise for its voice recognition and contextual knowledge of user information, it...
Usman Qureshi
27 mins ago