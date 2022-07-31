iOS 16 to Bring Apple Pay to Chrome, Edge, and Other Browsers

Apple Pay will soon be supported on all third-party browsers on the iPhone (via @SteveMoser).

Up until now, iPhone users could only use Apple Pay on Apple’s own Safari browser.

However, Apple Pay support for Chrome, Edge, and presumably all other third-party browsers was spotted in the latest iOS 16 beta, so it looks like users will be able to use the payment service with any browser of their choice on iOS 16.

On the latest iOS 16 beta Apple Pay works in Edge, Chrome and I assume any third party browser. On iOS 15 Apple Pay only works in Safari. pic.twitter.com/x7zV5xCuiC — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 30, 2022

Apple previewed iOS 16 at WWDC 2022 last month, showing off features like the all-new lock screen and improvements to stock apps. The tech giant didn’t talk about Apple Pay for third-party browsers at the event.

That said, it would have been practically impossible for Apple to cover every upcoming feature during WWDC, and the company is likely going to add even more of them by the time iOS 16 actually launches sometime in the fall.

Apple Pay also works on Mac, but it doesn’t appear to be working on third-party browsers in the latest macOS beta.

That could be because third-party browsers like Chrome and Edge use their own render engines on Mac but fall back on Safari’s render engine on iOS, so enabling Apple Pay support on iPhones didn’t require an update on the browser’s end.

If Apple is bringing Apple Pay to third-party browsers on iPhones, Macs will likely get the functionality as well. It may just be a matter of third-party browsers pushing an update to enable the feature.