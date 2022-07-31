iOS 16 to Bring Apple Pay to Chrome, Edge, and Other Browsers

Nehal Malik
17 hours ago

Apple Pay will soon be supported on all third-party browsers on the iPhone (via @SteveMoser).

Up until now, iPhone users could only use Apple Pay on Apple’s own Safari browser.

However, Apple Pay support for Chrome, Edge, and presumably all other third-party browsers was spotted in the latest iOS 16 beta, so it looks like users will be able to use the payment service with any browser of their choice on iOS 16.

Apple previewed iOS 16 at WWDC 2022 last month, showing off features like the all-new lock screen and improvements to stock apps. The tech giant didn’t talk about Apple Pay for third-party browsers at the event.

That said, it would have been practically impossible for Apple to cover every upcoming feature during WWDC, and the company is likely going to add even more of them by the time iOS 16 actually launches sometime in the fall.

Apple Pay also works on Mac, but it doesn’t appear to be working on third-party browsers in the latest macOS beta.

That could be because third-party browsers like Chrome and Edge use their own render engines on Mac but fall back on Safari’s render engine on iOS, so enabling Apple Pay support on iPhones didn’t require an update on the browser’s end.

If Apple is bringing Apple Pay to third-party browsers on iPhones, Macs will likely get the functionality as well. It may just be a matter of third-party browsers pushing an update to enable the feature.

Other articles in the category: News

New Samsung Feature Protects User Data During Phone Repairs

Samsung is launching a new data privacy feature called 'Repair Mode' to protect user data on its Galaxy devices when they are being accessed by a third party, such as during repairs — reports SamMobile. Repair Mode is designed to directly tackle concerns of data theft when users send their devices to a third-party service...
Nehal Malik
14 hours ago

Fido, Koodo, Virgin Back to School 2022 Plan: $45/20GB

Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus back-to-school 2022 promo plans have been revealed, targeting new customers and activations in the form of a discounted $45 plan with 20GB data. According to RFD, these plans are available from Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus corporate and dealer stores. They won’t be available at Best Buy, The Mobile Shop,...
Gary Ng
17 hours ago

Elon Musk Files Countersuit Against Twitter, But Details Confidential

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday filed a countersuit against Twitter, details of which are yet to be made public — reports CNBC. The two parties have been embroiled in a legal battle after Musk announced earlier this month that he was "terminating" his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion USD. According to Musk's...
Nehal Malik
18 hours ago