iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus: What You Need to Know

Apple has today introduced iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, featuring a sophisticated design with impressive camera upgrades and groundbreaking new safety capabilities.

Both models include the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, which offers incredible performance and efficiency for demanding workloads. Both variants also introduce critical safety capabilities such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, a first in the industry.

“Our customers rely on their iPhone every day, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED finishes.

Features and Specifications

Available in the popular 6.1-inch size and a stunning new 6.7-inch size, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable and sleek aerospace-grade aluminum design in five beautiful finishes. Both models also feature the durable Ceramic Shield front cover.

A15 Bionic brings incredible performance to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Still faster than all the competition at any price, the 5-core GPU enables even smoother graphics for video apps and high-performance gaming.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce a new standard for photo and video capture with a new 12MP Main camera featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new front TrueDepth camera, the Ultra Wide camera to capture more of a scene, and Photonic Engine for a giant leap in low-light performance.

Dual-camera system upgrades and features include:

A new Main camera with a larger ƒ/1.5 aperture and 1.9 µm pixels, enabling photo and video improvements in all lighting scenarios for better detail and motion freezing, less noise, faster exposure times, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

with a larger ƒ/1.5 aperture and 1.9 µm pixels, enabling photo and video improvements in all lighting scenarios for better detail and motion freezing, less noise, faster exposure times, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. A new front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. Using autofocus for the first time, it can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away.

with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. Using autofocus for the first time, it can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away. A new Action mode for incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.

for incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action. The Ultra Wide camera , offering a unique perspective for wider shots and improvements to low-light photos with Photonic Engine.

, offering a unique perspective for wider shots and improvements to low-light photos with Photonic Engine. An improved True Tone flash that is 10 percent brighter and has better uniformity for more consistent lighting.

that is 10 percent brighter and has better uniformity for more consistent lighting. Cinematic mode , now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps.

, now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps. End-to-end Dolby Vision HDR, available only on iPhone.

The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most.

With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

The iPhone 14 lineup also introduces Emergency SOS via satellite. The service will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.

The lineup also offers users super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy the content.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders begin Friday, September 9, with availability for iPhone 14 beginning Friday, September 16, and availability for iPhone 14 Plus beginning Friday, October 7.

For iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus Canadian pricing details, click here.