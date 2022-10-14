iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Life Test [VIDEO]

The folks over at Max Tech have just shared a new real-world battery life test video comparing how the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones fare against each other.

Below are Apple’s official battery life numbers for each device:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Video playback: Up to 29 hours

Up to 29 hours Video playback (streamed): Up to 25 hours

Up to 25 hours Audio playback: Up to 95 hours

iPhone 14 Plus

Video playback: Up to 26 hours

Up to 26 hours Video playback (streamed): Up to 20 hours

Up to 20 hours Audio playback: Up to 100 hours

Both devices are Fast-charge capable with up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher.

All iPhone 14 models also support:

MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W

Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter

Check out the following video and see how the two models from Apple’s flagship iPhone 14 lineup compare in terms of battery life.