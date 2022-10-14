Camera Shootout: Pixel 7 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro [VIDEO]

The new video, published by YouTube channel TechTablets, pits the cameras of Google’s Pixel 7 Pro, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro, and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra against each other in a detailed camera shootout.
The following tests were performed to compare the cameras:
Main cameras 4k @30fps
Main cameras 4k @60fps
Action and steady cam modes
Ultrawide 4k @30fps
Ultrawide 4k @60fps
Cinematic / Portrait video modes
Zoom camera video 4k @30fps
Low-light video main and ultrawide cameras
Day photo samples
Low-light photo samples
Check out the video for a side-by-side comparison of video quality, cinematic modes, ultrawide, zoom audio, day stills, night video, and night shots of the three flagship smartphone cameras, and find out which one is the best.
The folks over at Max Tech have just shared a new real-world battery life test video comparing how the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones fare against each other. Below are Apple’s official battery life numbers for each device: iPhone 14 Pro Max Video playback: Up to 29 hours Video playback (streamed): Up...
Leaker Majin Bu has claimed in a tweet posted earlier today that Apple is working on a new version of the Messages app for iOS, which the company may release next year alongside its mixed-reality headset (via MacRumors). According to the leaker, Apple is developing a completely revamped version of the iMessage app, featuring a...
Earlier today, we shared a video comparing performance benchmarks of Google’s recently launched flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro, against the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple, and now, we have another Pixel 7 Pro comparison to share. YouTuber Tyler Stalman has shared a new video comparing the cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pixel...