Camera Shootout: Pixel 7 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

With YouTuber Tyler Stalman sharing a video comparison of the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro cameras earlier today, we now have another video comparing the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera with the two flagship models.

Comparison

The new video, published by YouTube channel TechTablets, pits the cameras of Google’s Pixel 7 Pro, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro, and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra against each other in a detailed camera shootout.

The following tests were performed to compare the cameras:

  • Main cameras 4k @30fps
  • Main cameras 4k @60fps
  • Action and steady cam modes
  • Ultrawide 4k @30fps
  • Ultrawide 4k @60fps
  • Cinematic / Portrait video modes
  • Zoom camera video 4k @30fps
  • Low-light video main and ultrawide cameras
  • Day photo samples
  • Low-light photo samples

Check out the video for a side-by-side comparison of video quality, cinematic modes, ultrawide, zoom audio, day stills, night video, and night shots of the three flagship smartphone cameras, and find out which one is the best.

