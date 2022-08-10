iPhone 14 Pricing May Increase This Year, Says Kuo

In a tweet posted earlier today, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Foxconn would be one of the winners of a nearly 15% increase in the average selling price (ASP) of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup.

While the TF Securities analyst didn’t mention specify pricing for the iPhone 14 series, he did say that the ASP for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models would increase about 15% year-over-year compared to the iPhone 13.

Kuo said that the ASP for the entire 2022 iPhone lineup will rise because of price hikes on the two iPhone 14 Pro models. He continued that higher shipment proportions compared to past lineups are another factor.

Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro's price hikes & higher shipment proportion. https://t.co/UgiW0kom4F — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 10, 2022

This year’s iPhone 14 Pro models will reportedly debut a new pill-shaped cutout and hole (good-bye notch), next-gen A16 chip, and new 48-megapixel rear camera lens with 8K video recording and always-on display.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14 series next month.