iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode vs GoPro Hero 11 Black [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

iphone 14 pro vs gopro hero 11

DC Rainmaker (Ray Maker) continues to put Apple’s latest products such as the Apple Watch Ultra to the test. One of his recent videos compared the iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode against the GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera which costs $649 CAD.

Action Mode on iPhone 14 Pro is limited to 2.8k resolution, versus 5.3k on the GoPro Hero 11 Black. Ray Maker tests both cameras in a variety of tests, including:

  • Running comparison test
  • Cycling comparison test
  • Mountain biking comparison
  • Audio comparison overview
  • Wind reduction/noise comparison
  • Underwater footage
  • Slow Mo footage
  • Ocean/Beach testing
  • Drone testing

Check out his extensive video tests below–the iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode is pretty impressive, and will eliminate owning a GoPro for most people:

He said Action Mode on the iPhone 14 Pro (it’s also available on iPhone 14) is “pretty darn good” and “not too shabby.”

There are lots of video tests on YouTube. Here’s another comparing the iPhone 13 Pro Max (that doesn’t have Action Mode) versus the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the feature, by Danny Winget:

Other articles in the category: News

Adware on Google Play, App Store Downloaded Over 13 Million Times

Security researchers from HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence team have identified 75 apps on Google Play and 10 apps on the App Store engaged in ad fraud, resulting in over 13 million installations (via Bleeping Computer). The researchers say they have identified a collection of mobile apps that are part of a new ad fraud campaign named 'Scylla'....
Usman Qureshi
27 mins ago