iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode vs GoPro Hero 11 Black [VIDEO]

DC Rainmaker (Ray Maker) continues to put Apple’s latest products such as the Apple Watch Ultra to the test. One of his recent videos compared the iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode against the GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera which costs $649 CAD.

Action Mode on iPhone 14 Pro is limited to 2.8k resolution, versus 5.3k on the GoPro Hero 11 Black. Ray Maker tests both cameras in a variety of tests, including:

Running comparison test

Cycling comparison test

Mountain biking comparison

Audio comparison overview

Wind reduction/noise comparison

Underwater footage

Slow Mo footage

Ocean/Beach testing

Drone testing

Check out his extensive video tests below–the iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode is pretty impressive, and will eliminate owning a GoPro for most people:

He said Action Mode on the iPhone 14 Pro (it’s also available on iPhone 14) is “pretty darn good” and “not too shabby.”

There are lots of video tests on YouTube. Here’s another comparing the iPhone 13 Pro Max (that doesn’t have Action Mode) versus the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the feature, by Danny Winget: