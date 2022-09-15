iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Test [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Earlier this week, it was revealed in a Chinese regulatory database that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro all feature larger battery capacities, as compared to the iPhone 13 series devices.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a slightly smaller battery capacity when compared to its predecessor.

Below is a breakdown and comparison of the battery capacities of the iPhone 13 series versus the iPhone 14 lineup:

iPhone 13

  • iPhone 13 mini: 2,406 mAh
  • iPhone 13: 3,227 mAh
  • iPhone 13 Pro: 3,095 mAh
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh

iPhone 14

  • iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh
  • iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh
  • iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

As shown, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro offer nearly equivalent to one additional hour of offline video playback compared to their predecessors. Apple itself claims that all four iPhone 14 models feature “all-day battery life.”

To find out how long the battery lasts on Apple’s latest flagship smartphone, YouTube channel MrWhosetheBoss has shared the battery drain test of iPhone 14 Pro Max, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE.

Check it out below and let us know what you think.

