iPhone 14 Pro Max Costs 3.7% More Than iPhone 13 Pro Max

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

According to Counterpoint Research’s bill of materials (BoM) analysis, the iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB costs 3.7% more to make than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Chart iPhone 14 Pro Max BOM

The firm’s analysis shows a 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max costs Apple up to $474, with the processor, display, and camera being the main categories where cost has increased.

An upgrade to the A16 Bionic chipset from the A15 Bionic resulted in an $11 cost increase, driving the processing group’s cost share to 20% in BoM.

The new main camera with a 48MP image sensor and the screen with an always-on display feature also drive the cost increase.

Compared with that of its predecessor, however, the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s blended cellular group cost share dropped to 13%.

Apple’s self-designed components have a larger share in the overall BoM cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max than in that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apart from the A16 bionic processor, Apple’s self-designed chips include PMIC, audio, connectivity and touch control.

The source estimates that Apple’s self-designed components account for 22% of the overall BoM cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

