iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: What You Need to Know

Featuring the highly anticipated Always-On display, Apple has debuted its new flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices with the first-ever 48MP camera on an iPhone.

Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system featuring a quad-pixel sensor and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos.

“Our customers count on their iPhone every day, and with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we’re delivering more advancements than any other iPhone. iPhone 14 Pro introduces a camera system that empowers every user to take their best photos and video, and innovative new technologies like the Always-On display and the Dynamic Island, which offers new interactions for notifications and activities,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four gorgeous new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black.

Features and Specifications

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a beautiful surgical-grade stainless steel and textured matte glass design.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, both models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies.

This makes the new Lock Screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance. The advanced display also brings the same peak HDR brightness level as Pro Display XDR, and the highest outdoor peak brightness in a smartphone: up to 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as iPhone 13 Pro.

With the introduction of the Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area. Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold.

The A16 Bionic chip in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max unlocks unparalleled experiences like the Dynamic Island, powers all-day battery life, and delivers impressive computational photography capabilities.

With two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, the new 6-core CPU is up to 40 percent faster than the competition and easily handles demanding workloads.

The pro camera system on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in a smartphone.

iPhone 14 Pro takes computational photography even further with Photonic Engine, offering a giant leap for mid- to low-light performance in photos across all cameras through a deep integration of hardware and software: up to 2x on the Main camera, up to 3x on the Ultra Wide camera, up to 2x on the Telephoto camera, and up to 2x on the TrueDepth camera.

Additional pro camera system upgrades and features include:

A new 12MP Ultra Wide camera with 1.4 µm pixels, which delivers sharper images with more detail, improving already powerful macro photography capabilities.

with 1.4 µm pixels, which delivers sharper images with more detail, improving already powerful macro photography capabilities. An improved Telephoto camera that offers 3x optical zoom.

that offers 3x optical zoom. A new front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. Using autofocus for the first time, it can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away.

with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. Using autofocus for the first time, it can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away. A new Adaptive True Tone flash that has been completely redesigned with an array of nine LEDs that change pattern based on the chosen focal length.

that has been completely redesigned with an array of nine LEDs that change pattern based on the chosen focal length. Powerful computational photography benefits like Night mode, Smart HDR 4, Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, Night mode Portrait photos, Photographic Styles to personalize the look of every photo, and Apple ProRAW.

benefits like Night mode, Smart HDR 4, Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, Night mode Portrait photos, Photographic Styles to personalize the look of every photo, and Apple ProRAW. A new Action mode for incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.

for incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Cinematic mode , now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps.

, now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps. Pro-level workflows for video, including ProRes3 and end-to-end Dolby Vision HDR.

The reimagined Lock Screen in iOS 16 offers a multilayered effect that artfully sets subjects of photos in front of the time, along with newly designed widgets that offer information at a glance.

The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most.

With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

The lineup also introduces Emergency SOS via satellite. The service will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.

The new iPhones offer users super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy the content. Support for 5G on iPhone now extends to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also remove the SIM tray for US models, enabling users to more quickly and easily set up their device.

Pricing and Availability

Customers in Canada, Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the US, and 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 9, with availability beginning Friday, September 16.

For iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Canadian pricing details, click here.