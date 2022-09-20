iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. Samsung S22 Ultra Drop Test [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel PhoneBuff have just published their signature drop test video of the latest flagship smartphone models from Apple and Samsung i.e. the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the S22 Ultra.
The two flagship models have been pitted against each other before as well, including a camera showdown in which the iPhone 14 Pro Max came out on top, with the phone wiping the floor with the S22 Ultra in seven of the 12 categories.
Similarly, YouTube channel Max Techpublished a video in which you get to see how the two devices compare in terms of design, display, new features, speaker quality, productivity features, accessories, and more.
And now, let’s check out the drop test between the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to see how durable they are when being dropped from 1.45m.
