iPhone 14 Pro ‘Pill’ Cutout to Show Orange/Green Indicators; Camera App Redesign Coming: Report

Image via 9to5Mac

More last-minute iPhone 14 Pro rumours are here, and this time they relate to the new ‘pill’ cutout, which will see new orange and green microphone and camera indicator dots.

According to 9to5Mac, an unnamed source says Apple will leverage the space between its ‘pill’ cutout and camera cutout to show orange and green dot indicators.

Currently, Apple has these existing orange dot (microphone) and green dot (camera) indicators showing in the status bar beside the notch on iPhones with Face ID notches, as seen below:

But the move for iPhone 14 Pro will bring these green and orange dots to the centre, in what 9to5Mac’s source says is to make them more prominent to users, similar to what MacBook users see when their front cameras are being used (green dot in the middle).

Also, Apple will let users tap these green/orange dots to see which apps are requiring access to the mic and camera.

Last but not least, this source also says Apple will redesign its Camera app, moving controls to the upper part of the display, as seen in the mock-up above.

Apple will hold its iPhone 14 special event on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, and it will be streamed online for everyone to see. Stay tuned.