iPhone 15 Pro to Reportedly Feature Apple Watch-Like Bezels
Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro has today claimed on Twitter that this year’s iPhone 15 Pro devices will feature ultra-thin bezels similar to the Apple Watch Series 7 (via MacRumors).
An earlier report claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get thinner display bezels and curved edges, as well as a titanium chassis.
In a recent tweet, ShrimpApplePro says the bezels will be curved on all iPhone 15 models, although other sources have not yet corroborated this design aspect.
Other sources agree the on info, saying the bezels on the pros will be thinner. https://t.co/eEfT0QvCRJ
— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 Vtuber (@VNchocoTaco)
The leaker has a very good track record, having accurately leaked the hardware design of the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models.
Reports so far suggest the following features will only be available on the iPhone 15 ‘Pro’ models:
- A17 Bionic chip
- Faster USB-C port
- Wi-Fi 6E
- Increased 8GB of RAM
- Solid-state power and volume buttons
Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhone 15 series devices in September this year.