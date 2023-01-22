iPhone 15 Pro Rumoured to Have Thinner Display Bezels and Curved Edges, Claims Leaker

Notorious Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) on Saturday shared alleged design details for the upcoming iPhone 15 series’ display in a series of tweets.

According to the tipster, the entire iPhone 15 lineup will have the same display sizes as last year’s iPhone 14 family — so a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra, which is what Apple will reportedly rebrand it to).

ShrimpApplePro added that the two iPhone 15 Pro models will get thinner display bezels and curved edges, clarifying that the display will remain flat and only the bezels will be curved. Previously, the leaker reported that this year’s higher-end iPhones will also sport a titanium chassis with rounded rear edges.

– vanilla 15 will also have curve edges. With dynamic island.

– same dynamic Island cutouts, same Ceramic Shield(it ain’t broke so why bother), source don’t see any difference in the camera hole so probably no upgrade(?) — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

The Dynamic Island, meanwhile, will make its way to all iPhone 15 models (as opposed to only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year). Apple’s base iPhone 14 models will also feature curved display bezels.

According to the leaker’s source, the Dynamic Island cutouts will remain the same on all iPhone sizes, implying that we won’t see them shrink this year.

There was also no noticeable difference in the front camera hole, indicating that Apple likely won’t upgrade that. However, the company is expected to make significant upgrades to the rear camera setup this year, including an all-new sensor from Sony and a telephoto snapper with a periscope lens.

It looks like we’re in for a treat with the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra, whichever Apple decides to call it). “Source described the iPhone 15 pro max(aka ultra) is very beautiful,” ShrimpApplePro said in a follow-up tweet, adding that the thinner bezels and curved edges could make for a similar all-screen aesthetic as the Apple Watch.

We’re about nine months away from Apple unveiling this year’s iPhones onstage, and the iPhone 15 lineup has already been tipped to get USB-C, solid-state Power and Volume buttons with haptic feedback, a design refresh that eliminates the camera island on the back, and more.

Stay tuned for iPhone 15 updates and leaked renders, the latter of which we should start seeing in a couple of months.