iPhone 15 Pro Rumoured to Have Thinner Display Bezels and Curved Edges, Claims Leaker

Nehal Malik
30 mins ago

Notorious Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) on Saturday shared alleged design details for the upcoming iPhone 15 series’ display in a series of tweets.

According to the tipster, the entire iPhone 15 lineup will have the same display sizes as last year’s iPhone 14 family — so a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra, which is what Apple will reportedly rebrand it to).

ShrimpApplePro added that the two iPhone 15 Pro models will get thinner display bezels and curved edges, clarifying that the display will remain flat and only the bezels will be curved. Previously, the leaker reported that this year’s higher-end iPhones will also sport a titanium chassis with rounded rear edges.

The Dynamic Island, meanwhile, will make its way to all iPhone 15 models (as opposed to only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year). Apple’s base iPhone 14 models will also feature curved display bezels.

According to the leaker’s source, the Dynamic Island cutouts will remain the same on all iPhone sizes, implying that we won’t see them shrink this year.

There was also no noticeable difference in the front camera hole, indicating that Apple likely won’t upgrade that. However, the company is expected to make significant upgrades to the rear camera setup this year, including an all-new sensor from Sony and a telephoto snapper with a periscope lens.

It looks like we’re in for a treat with the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra, whichever Apple decides to call it). “Source described the iPhone 15 pro max(aka ultra) is very beautiful,” ShrimpApplePro said in a follow-up tweet, adding that the thinner bezels and curved edges could make for a similar all-screen aesthetic as the Apple Watch.

We’re about nine months away from Apple unveiling this year’s iPhones onstage, and the iPhone 15 lineup has already been tipped to get USB-C, solid-state Power and Volume buttons with haptic feedback, a design refresh that eliminates the camera island on the back, and more.

Stay tuned for iPhone 15 updates and leaked renders, the latter of which we should start seeing in a couple of months.

Other articles in the category: News

New CRTC Chair is ‘Focused on Competition’ for Wholesale Internet Market

New Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) chair and CEO Vicky Eatrides sat down for an interview with The Toronto Star on Friday where she detailed some of what we can expect from her term in the near future. "I’m very focused on competition. I’m focused on pricing," said Eatrides, who started her five-year term atop...
Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Twitter iOS Update Brings New List Features and More, Says Musk

A new update for the Twitter iOS app that Elon Musk said on Friday was approved by Apple and should start rolling out to iPhones over the weekend brings a new "pinned Lists" feature for timeline customization and much more, according to the Twitter owner and CEO. Musk said in a tweet that once the...
Nehal Malik
17 hours ago

Full-Time Twitter Engineers Trimmed to Under 550: Report

Twitter has been whittled down to just under 550 full-time engineers by its new owner and CEO Elon Musk, according to a report from CNBC. The numbers come from internal records viewed by the publication. Per these documents, the social media company currently only has about 1,300 full-time, working employees. Of these, around 75 workers,...
Nehal Malik
22 hours ago