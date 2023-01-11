iPhone 16 Pro to Debut Under-Display Face ID [Report]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

According to a new report by The Elec, next year’s iPhone 16 Pro models will feature the long-rumoured under-display Face ID technology (via MacRumors).

Face id

The report details that Apple will move the components required for Face ID authentication directly under the iPhone 16 ‘s display in 2024.

The TrueDepth camera for Face ID will not be visible under the display, when not in use, appearing seamlessly contiguous with the surrounding screen area.

The Korean publication, however, adds that the hole in the display for the front-facing camera will remain on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Moreover, the display cutouts will remain the same in the iPhone 15 Pro launching this year since the under-display technology is not yet ready.

It also corroborated rumors that all four models in the iPhone 15 lineup will offer the Dynamic Island, expanding the feature from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to the two standard models later in 2023.

Further in the future, the report added that once Apple has implemented under-display Face ID technology, it will move to adopt an underpanel camera (UPC), thereby eliminating all of the display cutouts currently present on the iPhone .

Back in May, display analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple will alternate between models each year when introducing revised display cutouts.

Today’s report also aligns well with the roadmap set out by Young.

Other articles in the category: News

Twitter for iOS Gets New ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ Tabs

Twitter for iOS users can now easily switch between recommended Tweets in the “For you” tab and Tweets from the accounts they follow in the “Following” tab. The “For you” and “Following” tabs replace “Home” and “Latest” and are pinned to the top of the timeline so users can easily switch between them. See the Tweets...
Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

TransLink Launches Interac Debit Tap Payments for Every Bus and Fare Gate

Metro Vancouver’s TransLink now fully supports Interac Debit tap payments on every bus and fare gate, announced the transit agency and Interac Corp. on Wednesday. According to TransLink, it is the first transit agency in Canada to integrate contactless Interac Debit payments systemwide. TransLink, along with Interac, Moneris and Cubic Transportation Systems upgraded over 5,000 Compass […]
Gary Ng
35 mins ago