First Look: iPhone as Mac Webcam with Belkin Mount in macOS Ventura [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
4 hours ago

YouTuber Brian Tong has just shared a new video giving us an in-depth look at how you can enjoy macOS Ventura’s Continuity Camera feature using Belkin’s unreleased iPhone mount for MacBook.

Continuity camera hardware

For those who aren’t familiar, Apple unveiled the new Continuity Camera feature at WWDC back in June, which lets iPhone users turn their smartphone into a webcam for their Mac.

“Use the powerful camera system of iPhone with your Mac to do things never before possible with a webcam. Simply bring iPhone close to your Mac and it automatically switches to iPhone as the camera input. And it works wirelessly, so there’s nothing to plug in,” explained Apple.

Desk view iphone

Apple also said that Belkin will be launching a stand to clip your iPhone to your Mac display but it hasn’t been released yet.

Till then, check out the following video and find out everything you can do with macOS Ventura’s Continuity Camera feature.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro Release Date Rumoured for October 13

According to Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser, the launch of Google's next flagship smartphone lineup is but a couple of months away. The leaker has learned from "very reputable sources" that Google will open pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, followed by an official launch on October 13. Prosser has...
Nehal Malik
10 mins ago

Instagram Chief Moving to London as TikTok Battle Ramps Up

Meta's head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, is moving across the pond to the company's King’s Cross offices in London, where he will hire more developers as part of the platform's ongoing efforts to claw back users and market share from TikTok, say unnamed sources speaking to the Financial Times. Mosseri will bring even more workers...
Nehal Malik
4 hours ago

Nomad Launches Limited-Edition Base One, Base One Max in Gold

The folks over at Nomad are launching their first-ever limited edition run of Base One and Base One Max MFi MagSafe chargers in Gold colour. Designed with official MagSafe technology, Base One ($99.95) delivers wireless charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space. Meanwhile, Base...
Usman Qureshi
4 hours ago