iPhone’s New ‘Lockdown Mode’ Lets Websites Identify Users, Says Researcher

Usman Qureshi
42 mins ago

Apple’s newly introduced ‘Lockdown Mode’ privacy feature in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 works by disabling some regular iOS features that have been exploited to hack users in the past.

Apple Lockdown Mode update 2022 hero inline jpg large

However, privacy activist John Ozbay, who is also the CEO of privacy firm Cryptee, has discovered that this Lockdown Mode is easy for any website or online ad to detect, which makes it easier for spyware and hackers to fingerprint and identify the users (via Motherboard).

Apple says the new privacy feature is made for journalists, activists, politicians, and anyone else who may be worried about getting targeted by hackers. But Ozbay’s proof of concept website shows how easy it is to detect whether you have Lockdown Mode enabled or not.

Lockdown jpeg

“Let’s say you’re in China, and you’re using Lockdown Mode. Now, any website that you visit could effectively detect you are using Lockdown Mode, they have your IP address as well. So they will actually be able to identify that the user with this IP address is using Lockdown Mode,” Ozbay said.

“It’s a tradeoff between security and privacy. [Apple] chose security.”

Ozbay said that there are several features that Lockdown Mode disables, and that websites could detect, but the lack of loading custom fonts is “the easiest thing to detect and exploit.”

“It took us five minutes to put the code together and see if this was working,” he said.

At this point, it seems there isn’t much Apple can do now to mitigate this issue without changing how Lockdown Mode works altogether.

Other articles in the category: News

Alleged iPhone 14 Pro Leak Shows Colours Purple and Blue [PICS]

As we head into Apple’s September iPhone event set for the 7th, last-minute rumours are claiming what could be new colours for the iPhone 14 Pro series smartphones. According to images shared on Weibo (via MacRumors), iPhone 14 Pro dummy units are showing five colours, which appear to be silver, graphite, gold and two extra...
Gary Ng
4 mins ago

DuckDuckGo Email Protection Beta is Now Available to All

DuckDuckGo privacy browser has finally removed the waitlist for its free Email Protection service and it's now available for everyone to try in open beta. For those who aren’t familiar, the DuckDuckGo Email Protection is a free email forwarding service that offers both email tracker removal and the ability to create unique private email addresses without switching...
Usman Qureshi
8 mins ago