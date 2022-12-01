LastPass Suffers Another Security Breach, Customer Data Leaked

LastPass, a popular password manager for mobile, desktop, and more, recently suffered a security breach where an unauthorized party gained access to “certain elements” of customer data using information obtained from a previous hack back in August.

The company said in a Wednesday blog post that it discovered unusual activity within a third-party cloud storage service that is used by both LastPass and GoTo, an affiliated provider of remote work and IT support tools. Fortunately, LastPass was able to confirm that no passwords were compromised during the breach.

As of yet, the company does not know what data was stolen — only that user passwords and vaults remain encrypted thanks to the password manager’s industry-standard Zero Knowledge architecture. LastPass is still investigating the breach, and CEO Karim Toubba wrote:

We are working diligently to understand the scope of the incident and identify what specific information has been accessed. In the meantime, we can confirm that LastPass products and services remain fully functional.

LastPass has suffered at least three more lapses in security during the past couple of years than a platform that wants users to trust it with the keys to their online kingdom should.

Last year, a security breach that the company initially denied altogether even affected master passwords. Fast forward to August of this year, LastPass had its source code and proprietary technical information stolen by hackers.

LastPass users don’t need to reset their master passwords on account of this recent hack (unless they want to be extra careful).

Toubba added that the company continues to “deploy enhanced security measures and monitoring capabilities across our infrastructure to help detect and prevent further threat actor activity.”