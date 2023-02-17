Alleged ‘iPhone 15 Pro’ Image Shows Titanium Body, USB-C

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

A newly leaked image allegedly showing an ‘iPhone 15 Pro’ offers a first look at the iPhone’s USB-C port and the widely rumoured titanium body (via 9to5Mac).

Iphone 15 design jpg

Showing the bottom view of this year’s flagship iPhone 15 Pro, the alleged image focuses on the USB-C port and two exposed screws alongside the speaker holes.

While the layout is similar to that of the iPhone 14 Pro, the USB-C port replaces the existing Lightning port.

Inside the USB-C port, you can also see the brushed effect. The image might also be our first look at the new titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro.

It also seems the iPhone 15 Pro will have a matte finish similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, rather than the current glossy stainless steel. The titanium color also matches that of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Earlier today, 3D renders created by artist Ian Zelbo were shared online, showcasing the final design of this year’s flagship iPhone 15 Pro.

Other articles in the category: News

Fitbit Announces Important Feature Changes

In an email sent out to users, Fitbit has announced a couple of upcoming feature changes to the Fitbit app for iOS and Android devices. The company says it is working behind the scenes to enhance the Fitbit app with Google technology this year. This will allow Fitbit to develop new features and deliver faster...
Usman Qureshi
1 min ago

Google Reportedly Pays Apple Cut from Chrome iOS Search Revenue

According to a report by The Register, Google pays Apple a portion of search revenue generated by people using Chrome on iPhones and iPads. Citing a source familiar with the matter, the report claims that Google is paying Apple in return for being the default search in Safari, among other benefits. The UK's Competition and...
Usman Qureshi
16 mins ago

What’s New in iOS 16.4 Beta 1 [VIDEO]

Yesterday, Apple released new beta software builds for the developers, including the first iOS 16.4 beta featuring an order tracking widget, new emojis, and more. YouTuber Zollotech did what he does best and rounded up all of the new iOS 16.4 Beta 1 features and updates in a recent video. Some of the notable changes in the latest...
Usman Qureshi
45 mins ago