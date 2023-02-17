Alleged ‘iPhone 15 Pro’ Image Shows Titanium Body, USB-C

A newly leaked image allegedly showing an ‘iPhone 15 Pro’ offers a first look at the iPhone’s USB-C port and the widely rumoured titanium body (via 9to5Mac).

Showing the bottom view of this year’s flagship iPhone 15 Pro, the alleged image focuses on the USB-C port and two exposed screws alongside the speaker holes.

While the layout is similar to that of the iPhone 14 Pro, the USB-C port replaces the existing Lightning port.

Inside the USB-C port, you can also see the brushed effect. The image might also be our first look at the new titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro.

That’s cute. Anyway, here’s an actual close up of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro. No imagination or rendering required. https://t.co/vMyQPzeNws pic.twitter.com/LtF3se6MjL — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) February 16, 2023

It also seems the iPhone 15 Pro will have a matte finish similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, rather than the current glossy stainless steel. The titanium color also matches that of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Earlier today, 3D renders created by artist Ian Zelbo were shared online, showcasing the final design of this year’s flagship iPhone 15 Pro.