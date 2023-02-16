Alleged iPhone 15 Pro Design Leaks [PICS]

Exclusive renders created by 3D artist Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) and obtained by 9to5Mac appear to showcase the final design of this year’s flagship iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro.

The renders are allegedly based on CAD files from a smartphone case manufacturing factory out of China. Apple sends CAD files with the exact dimensions of its products out early so that accessories like phone cases are available in time for the launch.

Assuming these renders are legitimate, it looks like the iPhone 15 Pro will sport thinner display bezels than its predecessor, along with what seems to be a more curved design overall, both around the edges of the back glass and the metal frame, which could make it more comfortable in the palm.

Arguably the biggest change, however, is the switch from Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector at the bottom to a USB-C port. This transition will come just in time for the European Union’s common charger mandate, which was approved in October 2022 and will require all smartphones sold in Europe to come with a USB-C port by late 2024.

The camera island on the back has the same layout as the iPhone 14 Pro but does look a little, suggesting that this year’s flagship is in for some camera upgrades. According to previous reports, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature an all-new image sensor from Sony and a telephoto camera with a periscope lens.

Furthermore, the Power and Volume buttons seem different, perhaps indicating that Apple is ditching mechanical buttons in favour of previously-rumoured solid-state alternatives. Apple also appears to have redesigned the mute switch, which in the renders is smaller and more roundly shaped, similar to the other (presumably) capacitive buttons.

The Dynamic Island, which has been tipped to be coming to this year’s non-Pro iPhones as well, is the same physical size as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro in the renders. In addition, rumours suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will get a more premium titanium chassis.

We’re about eight months away from Apple unveiling the iPhone 15 lineup — stay tuned for updates as we get them.