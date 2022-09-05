LG TVs with NFT Platform Turn Living Rooms into Art Galleries

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

With an Integrated NFT Market Place, the new LG Art Lab is introducing an innovative way for enthusiasts to enjoy and trade digital art on LG’s premium smart TVs.

2022 65 C2 LG Art Lab

Now available in the U.S. on LG TVs running webOS 5.0 or later, the LG Art Lab is the company’s own NFT platform accessible directly from the Home Screen. Users can buy, sell, and display high-quality digital artwork on LG’s state-of-the-art TVs.

The platform also includes the LG Art Lab Drops feature, which profiles artists and previews new works coming soon to the platform. Meanwhile, the real-time Live Drops countdown ensures users never miss an opportunity to acquire a ‘just dropped’ NFT.

Once purchased, an NFT can be traded on LG Art Lab Marketplace, where users can easily view transaction history, while in My Collection they can admire all of their owned artworks.

When displayed on the cinematic, 16:9 aspect ratio screens of LG’s TVs, NFTs come fully to life – especially on the company’s OLED TVs, which leverage self-lit pixels to deliver infinite contrast.

A treat for fans of contemporary art, LG Art Lab welcomes the first-ever digital artwork from well-known sculptor Barry X Ball.

Famous for reinterpreting classical and modernist sculptures using the latest 3D scanning and printing technologies, as well as traditional techniques, Barry X Ball is now making his exciting debut in the world of NFT art with unique ‘Metal’ series digital works.

LG’s next-gen TVs have already featured in several high-profile events on the art world calendar, including the recently-held Frieze Seoul.

Other articles in the category: News

You Can Buy iPhone 14 Cases on Amazon Canada Already

If you’re planning to pre-order an iPhone 14 in the coming weeks, you’re going to want to buy a case right away (unless you bought AppleCare+) as well as a screen protector to protect your investment. While Apple has yet to officially unveil its next flagship iPhone 14 series, some of the best and most...
Usman Qureshi
48 mins ago

Eve Systems Previews Matter at IFA 2022

Eve Systems has just showcased Matter in live demos at IFA 2022, while announcing new motorization options for Eve MotionBlinds, an Eve Shutter Switch, a new Eve Light Switch with Thread, and more. “We’re pumped for Matter to become available this fall,” said Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. “A host of Thread-enabled Eve products is...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

Apple Expanding its Digital Ads Team, Seeking 200+ Hires: Report

Apple is currently looking to almost double its advertising team as the tech giant makes a play for a larger chunk of the $400 billion USD global digital ads market — reports the Financial Times. The move comes less than 18 months after Apple introduced major privacy changes under the App Tracking Transparency framework in...
Nehal Malik
4 hours ago