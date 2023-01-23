Microsoft Announces $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT Creator OpenAI

A couple of weeks back, it was reported that Microsoft is in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of the ChatGPT chatbot, and today, it has been officially announced.
“We’re happy to announce that OpenAI and Microsoft are extending our partnership,” notes the press release.
Microsoft’s multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment will allow OpenAI to continue its independent research and develop safe, useful, and powerful AI.
OpenAI has also outlined its shared values and visions with Microsoft, calling the partnership “instrumental” to its progress.
- We’ve worked together to build multiple supercomputing systems powered by Azure, which we use to train all of our models.
- Microsoft will increase its investment to accelerate our independent research and Azure will remain the exclusive cloud provider for all OpenAI.
- We’ve partnered with Microsoft to deploy our technology through our API and the Azure OpenAI Service.
- We’ve also worked together to build OpenAI’s technology into apps like GitHub Copilot and Microsoft Designer.
- Our teams regularly collaborate to review and synthesize shared lessons – and use them to inform iterative updates to our systems.
Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that ChatGPT was allowing employees and early investors to sell their shares at a valuation of $29 billion.
Other articles in the category: News
Spotify to Layoff 6% of its Workforce
Citing efforts to become more efficient and bring its costs more in line, Spotify says it has made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce its workforce. The streaming music company is planning to lay off 6% of its employees, adding to the massive layoffs in the technology sector, including Amazon, Meta, Twitter, and Apple. "I take...
Globalive Offers Bid to Aquire Xplore Mobile’s Wireless Spectrum
Looking to become Canada's next national wireless provider, Globalive has today announced its bid to acquire spectrum licenses from Manitoba's Xplore Mobile, which shut down in July 2022. Manitoba’s Xplore Mobile, which officially shut down its operations on August 31, 2022, was launched by Nova Scotia-based Xplorenet back in November 2018. It blamed the CRTC...
2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/Max Reviews Roundup [VIDEOS]
Last week Apple announced new M2 MacBook Pro upgrades for its 14 and 16-inch laptops and now the first ‘reviews’ from media with early access have hit the web. Apple’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are the newest and most powerful releases of Apple Silicon to date, so let’s see how they fare […]