Microsoft Announces $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT Creator OpenAI

A couple of weeks back, it was reported that Microsoft is in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of the ChatGPT chatbot, and today, it has been officially announced.

“We’re happy to announce that OpenAI and Microsoft are extending our partnership,” notes the press release.

Microsoft’s multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment will allow OpenAI to continue its independent research and develop safe, useful, and powerful AI.

OpenAI has also outlined its shared values and visions with Microsoft, calling the partnership “instrumental” to its progress.

We’ve worked together to build multiple supercomputing systems powered by Azure, which we use to train all of our models.

Microsoft will increase its investment to accelerate our independent research and Azure will remain the exclusive cloud provider for all OpenAI.

We’ve partnered with Microsoft to deploy our technology through our API and the Azure OpenAI Service.

We’ve also worked together to build OpenAI’s technology into apps like GitHub Copilot and Microsoft Designer.

Our teams regularly collaborate to review and synthesize shared lessons – and use them to inform iterative updates to our systems.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that ChatGPT was allowing employees and early investors to sell their shares at a valuation of $29 billion.