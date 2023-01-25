Microsoft Restores Global Cloud Outage Affecting Teams, Outlook

A global cloud outage that left Microsoft 365 users unable to access services like Teams and Outlook earlier today, has now been restored by Microsoft (via CNBC).

According to the company, it has now rolled back a network change that it believes is responsible for the disruption of multiple Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft says that some of its previously impacted customers are now reporting recovery.

We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

“We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps,” the company noted on Twitter.

Outage detection service Downdetector saw a spike in users reporting issues with Microsoft products at around 3 a.m. ET today.

After rolling back a network change by around 9:30 ET, Microsoft said that its services had recovered and were stable.

We’ve confirmed that the impacted services have recovered and remain stable. We’re investigating some potential impact to the Exchange Online Service. Further, updates on the Exchange investigation will be available in your admin center under the SI# EX502694. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

