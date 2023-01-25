Microsoft Restores Global Cloud Outage Affecting Teams, Outlook

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

A global cloud outage that left Microsoft 365 users unable to access services like Teams and Outlook earlier today, has now been restored by Microsoft (via CNBC).

Microsoft 365

According to the company, it has now rolled back a network change that it believes is responsible for the disruption of multiple Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft says that some of its previously impacted customers are now reporting recovery.

“We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps,” the company noted on Twitter.

Outage detection service Downdetector saw a spike in users reporting issues with Microsoft products at around 3 a.m. ET today.

After rolling back a network change by around 9:30 ET, Microsoft said that its services had recovered and were stable.

Let us know if you are still experiencing problems accessing Microsoft 365 services in the comments section below.

