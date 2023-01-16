Microsoft to Face EU Trust Warning Over $69 Billion Activision Deal

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters is reporting that the European Commission is readying a charge sheet against Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.
A couple of weeks back, Chile’s regulatory body Fiscalia Nacional Economica (FNE) approved the deal saying it is not a risk of antitrust.
But now, Microsoft is expected to receive an EU antitrust warning about the Activision acquisition, which could pose a new challenge to completing the deal.
“We’re continuing to work with the European Commission to address any marketplace concerns,” said Microsoft in a statement.
“Our goal is to bring more games to more people, and this deal will further that goal.”
The Xbox maker announced the acquisition last year to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony. The regulators, however, voiced concerns, with the U.S. FTC going to court to block the deal.
Serbia, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia have already given the deal the green light without conditions.
The EU antitrust watchdog has now set an April 11 deadline for its decision on the deal.
