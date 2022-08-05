Mophie Launches Powerstation Pro, New Car Chargers on Apple Canada Store

Mophie launched new products today on Apple.ca, including its Powerstation Pro and a bunch of new chargers including some PD versions for the car, as per a company spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.
Check out what’s available below:
- Powerstation Pro – $189.95 CAD: The powerstation pro delivers up to 45W of fast-charging power to all your portable devices. With two USB-C PD ports, it can charge two devices at once. Tuck the lightweight powerstation pro into your bag so you always have extra hours of power, no matter where you are
- GaN 120 W Charger – $129.95 CAD: The mophie speedport 120 4-port GaN wall charger delivers a maximum shared output of up to 120W of fast charging power
- mophie USB-C 20W Car Charger – $34.95 CAD: The mophie 20W USB-C car charger plugs into the 12V auxiliary power outlet in your car. Then simply plug your charging cord into the USB-C port for fast-charging power to your iPhone or iPad.
- mophie Dual (USB-C/USB-A) 32W PD Car Charger – $39.95 CAD: With the mophie Dual (USB-C/USB-A) 32W PD Car Charger, you can charge two devices while you’re driving.
- mophie Dual USB-C 40W PD Car Charger – $49.95 CAD: The mophie Dual USB-C 40W PD Car Charger can charge two devices while you drive. The USB-C and USB-C PD ports deliver a shared output of up to 40W to your iPhone or iPad.
Click here to check out these new mophie products on Apple.ca.
