Mophie Launches Powerstation Pro, New Car Chargers on Apple Canada Store

Gary Ng
5 hours ago

Mophie powerstation canada

Mophie launched new products today on Apple.ca, including its Powerstation Pro and a bunch of new chargers including some PD versions for the car, as per a company spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

Check out what’s available below:

Click here to check out these new mophie products on Apple.ca.

