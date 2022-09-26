Netflix is Building its Own ‘World Class’ Games Studio

Netflix has announced it will be making its own ‘world class’ games studio, to be established in Helsinki, Finland, led by Marko Lastikka as the studio director.

Amir Rahimi, VP of Game Studios, Netflix, said on Monday this move “is another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that will bring a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”

Currently, Netflix offers free mobile games for iOS and Android users. As for why it is setting up shop in Helsinki? Netflix says that’s where “some of the best game talent in the world” is located. The games studio will be built from the ground up and will join Netflix’s recent acquisition in the area, Next Games.

Next Games, the new Netflix Games Studio, Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment, will develop exclusive gaming titles for the streaming service’s customers.

“It’s still early days, and we have much more work to do to deliver a great games experience on Netflix. Creating a game can take years, so I’m proud to see how we’re steadily building the foundation of our games studios in our first year, and look forward to sharing what we produce in the coming years,” said Rahimi.

Currently, there are over 25 exclusive mobile games available for Netflix users, included free with membership. The games are supported on iOS and Android and can be found within the ‘Netflix Games’ row in the mobile app, with the free offerings debuting last November.