Netflix is Building its Own ‘World Class’ Games Studio

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

CleanShot 2022 09 26 at 10 04 59

Netflix has announced it will be making its own ‘world class’ games studio, to be established in Helsinki, Finland, led by Marko Lastikka as the studio director.

Amir Rahimi, VP of Game Studios, Netflix, said on Monday this move “is another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that will bring a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”

Currently, Netflix offers free mobile games for iOS and Android users. As for why it is setting up shop in Helsinki? Netflix says that’s where “some of the best game talent in the world” is located. The games studio will be built from the ground up and will join Netflix’s recent acquisition in the area, Next Games.

Next Games, the new Netflix Games Studio, Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment, will develop exclusive gaming titles for the streaming service’s customers.

“It’s still early days, and we have much more work to do to deliver a great games experience on Netflix. Creating a game can take years, so I’m proud to see how we’re steadily building the foundation of our games studios in our first year, and look forward to sharing what we produce in the coming years,” said Rahimi.

Currently, there are over 25 exclusive mobile games available for Netflix users, included free with membership. The games are supported on iOS and Android and can be found within the ‘Netflix Games’ row in the mobile app, with the free offerings debuting last November.

Other articles in the category: News

Dynamic Island in iPhone 14 Pro Shows Live Scores in iOS 16.1

As noted by the folks over at MacRumors, the latest iOS 16.1 update brings live sports scores and other real-time activities to iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. For those who haven’t upgraded to iOS 16.1 yet, it introduces a new Live Activities feature that allows iPhone users to keep tabs on are happening in real-time,...
Usman Qureshi
6 mins ago

Apple Raises Concerns Over India’s Homemade Navigation System Requirement

India is pushing smartphone manufacturers to support its proprietary navigation system, Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), on all new smartphones sold in the region by January 2023. However, Apple and other smartphone makers are concerned about the added cost and components of making the change — reports Reuters. NavIC is India's own alternative to the widely...
Nehal Malik
8 mins ago

Cloudflare Launches New Security eSIM for Phone-Level Protection

Cloudflare today announced Zero Trust SIM, a security eSIM designed to provide phone-level protection and data privacy to smartphone users, corporations looking to secure their employees' phones, and carriers selling data services. Zero Trust SIM secures all data packets sent by a smartphone and is locked to the device it is assigned to as a...
Nehal Malik
2 hours ago