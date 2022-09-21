What’s New on Netflix Canada: October 2022

Netflix Canada has released its list of new shows and movies coming in October 2022.

For Netflix Games, there are now up to 28 free games on iOS and Android. Coming soon games include: Nailed It! Baking Bash; Spiritfarer; and Hello Kitty Happiness Parade.

Check out the list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in October 2022, below:

October 1

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Buddy Games

Home Again

Hostel

Johnny English Reborn

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Premium Rush

The Reader

Saw

Saw II

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw: The Final Chapter

Sing

Spell

Split

Spontaneous

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

October 2

The Conjuring

Forever Queens 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

The Witches (1990)

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester — NETFLIX COMEDY

October 5

Bling Empire: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

High Water 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES

Jumping from High Places 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It!: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero 🇵🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave 🇹🇭– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Togo — NETFLIX FILM

October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Coroner: Season 4

Derry Girls: Season 3 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

Doll House 🇵🇭– NETFLIX FILM

Glitch 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Kev Adams: The Real Me 🇫🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY

Luckiest Girl Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Man on Pause 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

The Midnight Club — NETFLIX SERIES

The Mole — NETFLIX SERIES

Oddballs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Old People 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM

The Redeem Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

October 10

Spirit Rangers — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 11

The Cage 🇰🇼– NETFLIX SERIES

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show 🇹🇭– NETFLIX COMEDY

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — NETFLIX COMEDY

Island of the Sea Wolves 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15

October 12

Belascoarán, PI 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle — NETFLIX SERIES

Forsaken

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Nutty Boy 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY

Wild Croc Territory 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES

Zero Dark Thirty

October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Exception 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME

The Playlist 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

The Siege: Season 1

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

October 14

Black Butterflies 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

The Curse of Bridge Hollow — NETFLIX FILM

Everything Calls for Salvation 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES

Holy Family 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Mismatched: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES

Take 1 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

October 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Identity Thief

Knocked Up

Les Misérables (2012)

Minions

The Girl on the Train

Tom and Jerry

Under the Queen’s Umbrella 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

October 16

Blade

Blade II

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

October 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — NETFLIX COMEDY

LiSA Another Great Day 🇯🇵– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Workin’ Moms: Season 6

October 19

The Green Glove Gang 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Notre-Dame 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

The School for Good and Evil — NETFLIX FILM

The Stranger 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FILM

Toys of Terror

October 20

Yellow Rose

28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES

Barbarians II 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping 🇲🇽– NETFLIX COMEDY

October 24

The Chalk Line 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

October 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip — NETFLIX FAMILY

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — NETFLIX COMEDY

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn 🇫🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Good Nurse — NETFLIX FILM

Hellhole 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Robbing Mussolini 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM

October 27

Cici 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Daniel Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dubai Bling 🇦🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Earthstorm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Reunion: Part 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Romantic Killer 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

Big Mouth: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Drink Masters — NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A STALKER — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

If Only 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

My Encounter with Evil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wendell & Wild — NETFLIX FILM

Wild is the Wind 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM

October 29

Deadwind: Season 3 🇫🇮– NETFLIX SERIES

LAST CALL

Leaving 10/8/22

Fargo: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 10/22/22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 10/23/22

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Leaving 10/31/22