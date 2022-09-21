What’s New on Netflix Canada: October 2022

Other articles in the category: News
iOS 16 Keyboard Haptics Can Affect iPhone Battery Life Says Apple
With the release of iOS 16, Apple has introduced the ability to change how your iPhone keyboard sounds or vibrates when you are typing, including the option to enable haptic feedback. However, in a newly published support document, Apple has revealed that turning on keyboard haptics might affect the battery life of your iPhone, as spotted...
25% of iPhone Production Expected to Move to India by 2025
According to analysts at JP Morgan, Apple is preparing to make India and Vietnam its key global manufacturing hubs as the company continues to cut its reliance on China, TechCrunch is reporting. In a note to clients sent out this week, the analyst claimed that the Cupertino company will move 5% of global iPhone 14...
Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond Coming to FIFA 23
Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, and the biggest stars of the AFC Richmond squad including Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo are coming to FIFA 23, along with Nelson Road, the club’s home ground. Starting September 30, players will be able to select Ted Lasso as their playable manager in FIFA...