What’s New on Netflix Canada: October 2022

Netflix Canada has released its list of new shows and movies coming in October 2022.

For Netflix Games, there are now up to 28 free games on iOS and Android. Coming soon games include: Nailed It! Baking Bash; Spiritfarer; and Hello Kitty Happiness Parade.

Check out the list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in October 2022, below:

October 1

  • Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
  • Buddy Games
  • Home Again
  • Hostel
  • Johnny English Reborn
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Jurassic World
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Premium Rush
  • The Reader
  • Saw
  • Saw II
  • Saw IV
  • Saw V
  • Saw: The Final Chapter
  • Sing
  • Spell
  • Split
  • Spontaneous
  • Vicky Cristina Barcelona

October 2

  • The Conjuring
  • Forever Queens 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Seven
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • The Witches (1990)

October 4

  • Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester — NETFLIX COMEDY

October 5

  • Bling Empire: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • High Water 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Jumping from High Places 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — NETFLIX FILM
  • Nailed It!: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero 🇵🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave 🇹🇭– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Togo — NETFLIX FILM

October 6

  • Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18
  • The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 7

  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Coroner: Season 4
  • Derry Girls: Season 3 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Doll House 🇵🇭– NETFLIX FILM
  • Glitch 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Kev Adams: The Real Me 🇫🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Luckiest Girl Alive — NETFLIX FILM
  • Man on Pause 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Midnight Club — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Mole — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Oddballs — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Old People 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
  • The Redeem Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

October 10

  • Spirit Rangers — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 11

  • The Cage 🇰🇼– NETFLIX SERIES
  • DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show 🇹🇭– NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Island of the Sea Wolves 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15

October 12

  • Belascoarán, PI 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Blackout
  • Easy-Bake Battle — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Forsaken
  • The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
  • The Nutty Boy 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Wild Croc Territory 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Zero Dark Thirty

October 13

  • Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Exception 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
  • The Playlist 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Siege: Season 1
  • The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
  • Someone Borrowed 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
  • Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

October 14

  • Black Butterflies 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Curse of Bridge Hollow — NETFLIX FILM
  • Everything Calls for Salvation 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Holy Family 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Mismatched: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Take 1 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

October 15

  • Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Identity Thief
  • Knocked Up
  • Les Misérables (2012)
  • Minions
  • The Girl on the Train
  • Tom and Jerry
  • Under the Queen’s Umbrella 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

October 16

  • Blade
  • Blade II
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

October 17

  • Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 18

  • Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • LiSA Another Great Day 🇯🇵– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
  • Workin’ Moms: Season 6

October 19

  • The Green Glove Gang 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Love Is Blind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
  • Notre-Dame 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • The School for Good and Evil — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Stranger 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FILM
  • Toys of Terror

October 20

  • Yellow Rose
  • 28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Barbarians II 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • From Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES
  • High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES
  • ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 22

  • LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23

  • Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping 🇲🇽– NETFLIX COMEDY

October 24

  • The Chalk Line 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

October 25

  • Barbie Epic Road Trip — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

October 26

  • Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn 🇫🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Good Nurse — NETFLIX FILM
  • Hellhole 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
  • Love Is Blind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
  • Robbing Mussolini 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM

October 27

  • Cici 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
  • Daniel Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Dubai Bling 🇦🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Earthstorm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Family Reunion: Part 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Romantic Killer 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME

October 28

  • All Quiet on the Western Front 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
  • The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Big Mouth: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Drink Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
  • I AM A STALKER — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • If Only 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
  • My Encounter with Evil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Wendell & Wild — NETFLIX FILM
  • Wild is the Wind 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM

October 29

  • Deadwind: Season 3 🇫🇮– NETFLIX SERIES

LAST CALL

Leaving 10/8/22

  • Fargo: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 10/22/22

  • Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 10/23/22

  • Insidious
  • Insidious: Chapter 2
  • Insidious: Chapter 3

Leaving 10/31/22

  • Downton Abbey

